Bikes could soon be selling like hotcakes in Nairobi as car free days loom

Imported secondhand mountain bikes on sale outside Uchumi Business Center at Kenyatta Lane in Nakuru in this photo taken in March 2014. FILE PHOTO





John Bikes, as he calls himself on Facebook, has seen an increase in enquiries since the Ministry of Transport announced plans to have car free days starting February.

John, who spoke to Nairobi News, explained that on Monday he received an unusually high number of calls and online messages from people asking about his bikes.

The seller imports mountain bikes from the United Kingdom then assembles them locally at his warehouse along Pumwani road.

PRICES

“There is this guy who called yesterday (Monday) and he was telling me how he wanted a bike to commute to work in case the car free days are introduced,” John told Nairobi News.

The mountain bikes range from kiddie size 12 at a price range of Sh6,800 to Sh16,000 to adult size 21 at a price range of Sh18,000 to Sh22,000.

PARKING

John says the size of the bike one purchases is determined by their height adding that some of the bikes have adjustable seats.

On securing one’s bike in the CBD John had this recommendation, “It is advisable to just park it in your office private parking.”

Nairobi may need to design secure parking areas for bikes if car free days attract more cyclists.