Biden makes first official call to Uhuru

By Nation Reporter February 26th, 2021 1 min read

President Uhuru Kenyatta spoke with US President Joe Biden by phone Thursday evening for the first time since the American leader took office, the White House said.

The White House said in a statement that Biden applauded “Kenya’s leadership in the Horn of Africa and commitment to counter-terrorism, economic growth, addressing climate change, and sustainable development.”

The statement said the leaders also discussed the deteriorating humanitarian and human rights crises in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and the need to prevent further loss of life and ensure humanitarian access.

