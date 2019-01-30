Bidco apologises, pulls down Jooz advert





Bidco Company has apologized and pulled down a mango juice advert that had been deemed insensitive by some Kenyans online.

The advertisement had been shared on Bidco company’s Instagram account and the Jooz account.

A screen recording of the advert was shared by an irate user on Twitter, who questioned bad timing and terror-themed concept.

However, Nairobi News understands that the Jooz campaign was launched before the Dusit attack that happened on January 8 and only showed up on users’ timelines because it had been promoted.

INSENSITIVE

The company, nonetheless, swiftly took down the video and apologized for the perceived insensitivity.

“Hi @wiselar. We apologize for the post published on IG promoting our Jooz Juice brand. We have since taken down the post. As a Kenyan company we stand in solidarity with all Kenyans and remain committed to delivering products that reflect the values and aspirations of all Kenyans,” the company said in a reply to the tweet.

The advertisement showed a cubed mango topped with a grenade safety lever exploding to create juice called Jooz.