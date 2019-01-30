Nairobi News

Also FeaturedHustle

Bidco apologises, pulls down Jooz advert

By Nairobi News Reporter Wednesday, January 30th, 2019 1 min read

Bidco Company has apologized and pulled down a mango juice advert that had been deemed insensitive by some Kenyans online.

The advertisement had been shared on Bidco company’s Instagram account and the Jooz account.

A screen recording of the advert was shared by an irate user on Twitter, who questioned bad timing and terror-themed concept.

However, Nairobi News understands that the Jooz campaign was launched before the Dusit attack that happened on January 8 and only showed up on users’ timelines because it had been promoted.

INSENSITIVE

The company, nonetheless, swiftly took down the video and apologized for the perceived insensitivity.

“Hi @wiselar. We apologize for the post published on IG promoting our Jooz Juice brand. We have since taken down the post. As a Kenyan company we stand in solidarity with all Kenyans and remain committed to delivering products that reflect the values and aspirations of all Kenyans,” the company said in a reply to the tweet.

The advertisement showed a cubed mango topped with a grenade safety lever exploding to create juice called Jooz.

Bikes could soon be selling like hotcakes in Nairobi as car...
Kabogo’s blonde Twitter moment as he mourns wrong...

About the author

Empty —

Empty —

View all posts

You may also like