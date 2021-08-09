Bhang vendor pleads with court to release friend

Joseph Njoroge and Eric Maina at the Kibera Law Courts where the duo was charged with being in possesion of bhang. PIC: Joseph Ndunda

A youthful man found selling bhang at his house in Ngara, Nairobi, pleaded with a Kibera court to pardon his friend who was also arrested at the house.

Joseph Kagiri Njoroge told senior principal magistrate Derrick Kuto that he had housed his friend Eric Wamae Maina but Maina knew nothing about the bhang in the house.

Police recovered bhang worth nearly Sh2000 at the house and arrested the two.

Maina said he had just arrived in Nairobi and was living with his friend. He denied knowledge of the drugs that were found in his house.

Njoroge pleaded guilty to charges of possession of bhang in contravention to the narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances Act of 1994.

The court heard that officers from Parklands police station were informed that there was a resident selling bhang to the youths in the Ngara area and went to his house.

But before arrival, they met Njoronge who confronted them and was arrested.

Upon search, he was found with rolls of bhang in his socks and was escorted back to his house where Maina was found and more of the substance was recovered unpacked.

Police also recovered nylon papers used to package the bhang.

The duo was fined Sh2000 with an alternative of a six months’ jail term.