Bhang worth Sh2 million recovered from scene of highway accident

Officers at Mai Mahiu Police Station inspect rolls of bhang which were recovered from the scene of a road accident along the Nairobi-Nakuru highway. PHOTO | COURTESY

The busy Nairobi-Nakuru highway was on Monday morning littered with rolls of valued at Sh2 million.

This was after a vehicle ferrying the drugs was involved in an accident near Marula farm causing a huge traffic snarl-up along the busy road.

The driver of the car was seriously injured with his passenger also escaping from the scene with injuries.

MANHUNT

The driver was trapped in the wreckage of the car before being rescued and taken to Naivasha hospital under police security.

The suspect was treated at the facility before being taken to Mai Mahiu Police Station, where he is being held in custody.

At the same time, the police have launched a manhunt for the other suspect who fled from the scene.

According to eyewitnesses, the car was speeding towards Nairobi when it collided head-on with another one which was moving in the opposite direction.

SPEEDING

According to Naivasha Sub County Police Commander Samuel Waweru, the motorist transporting bhang and heading towards Nairobi attempted to overtake a fleet of vehicles when the accident occurred.

“It was obvious the motorist ferrying the contraband was speeding in an attempt to dodge police manning several roadblocks mounted along the busy highway,” Mr Waweru said.

The occupant of the other car escaped unhurt during the morning incident. The police suspect the bhang was destined for Mombasa from the Western part of the country.