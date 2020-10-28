Bhang, heroin impounded concealed in clothes at JKIA





Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) announced that customs officers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) intercepted concealed heroine and bhang that were being smuggled through an international courier service provider on Wednesday.

The two consignments, according to KRA, had originated from different countries and headed for different destinations.

In a statement, KRA said the heroin originated from Juba, South Sudan and was destined for Cambodia, whereas the bhang originated from Kasese in Uganda and was destined for France and were detected while passing through the non-intrusive scanners.

“KRA Customs officers jointly with other officers from the Multiagency Team (MAT) at JKIA opened the consignments for 100 per cent verification after the scanner showed some concealments,” the statement read in part.

It added that the heroin was concealed in the buttons of dresses in the consignment while the bhang was wrapped in a black polythene paper concealed in an inner pocket of a kitenge cloth.

Both consignments were seized after seizure notices were issued and placed in the custody of the Anti-Narcotics Unit.

In another arrest, detectives from Parklands Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) on Wednesday morning arrested three suspects and recovered 950kg of bhang on transit.

The 19 bags of bhang, each weighing 50kg, were hidden inside 100 bags of maize that the suspects claimed they were ferrying from Uganda to Voi, Taita Taveta County and were intercepted at Kikopey on the Nakuru-Nairobi highway .

“The suspects claimed that they were ferrying maize from Uganda to Voi. Upon checking, we established that they were carrying 19 bags of bhang,” said Parklands DCI boss David Chebii.

Chebii said it was an intelligence-led operation and the detectives had monitored the movement of some vehicles from the border.

The DCI Crime Support Services personnel opened the vehicle that was being driven by Bonventure Ambani Litiema, who was accompanied by Fredrick Oduor Ouma and Avitor Ghonzacha Mike, who are believed to be the owners of the consignment.

Police collected the samples that were later taken to the government chemist.

Smuggling and importation of prohibited goods is an offence under the East African Community Customs Management Act 2004.