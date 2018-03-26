A man makes a phone call next to a Safaricom logo. PHOTO | PHOEBE OKALL

Safaricom subscribers will on Wednesday evening miss out of some services as the company carries out maintenance works on its network.

The telco’s services will be disrupted Wednesday from 9pm to Thursday 12:30 am.

The company made the announcement in a statement on Monday.

Services to be affected will airtime top up, Okoa Jahazi, airtime and data transfer, data and SMS bundle purchases, Tunukiwa, international calls and SMS.

“Other services including voice data, M-Pesa and SMS will remain available,” said Strategy director Joseph Ogutu.

According to Mr Ogutu, the maintenance will allow the telecommunications company to roll out features and enhancements for its more than 29 million Kenyan clients.