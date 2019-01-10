Betty Kyalo: I’m ready to date again, but not a celebrity





Sassy TV presenter Betty Kyallo is raring to get into another love relationship however this time round she would love to find a man who isn’t of celebrity status given her past dating experience.

The K24 news anchor was married to NTV investigative reporter and news anchor Dennis Okari in a short-lived marriage that ended in a bitter separation sometime in 2016.

Around the time of her divorce, Betty were rumoured to have been in an affair with a renowned political figures, but that relationship was similarly short-lived.

NOT A CELEB

Since then, Betty has remained single despite confessions of having met some ‘wonderful’ men who have shown interest in her.

However, in an intreview with monthly family magazine, Parents, the mother of one, said she still remains cautious about jumping into a new relationship but when she finally does, it will not be with a fellow celebrity.

“I have met so many nice guys but I’m still hesitant because of my past experience. I am being intentionally patient just to get someone who I feel ideal for me and not a celebrity,” Betty has been quoted by the magazine.