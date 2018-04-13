TV presenter Betty Kyallo (left) with her former business partner Susan Kaittany. PHOTO | COURTESY

Revenge is a dish best served cold and KTN news anchor Betty Kyallo is the master chef.

Days after falling out with her business partner Susan Kaitanny, Betty opened her own beauty parlor – Flair by Betty – along Lenana Road, just meters away from Kaittany’s Posh Palace.

And she is not done. Betty has managed to poach top staff from her rival’s salon, including stylists and beauticians.

Some of the staff have already started referring their clients of their new home at Flair by Betty.

Jannette Omondi, popularly known as JPraise, confirmed her exit from Posh Palace in an Instagram post on Monday.

She wrote that Flair by Betty is the winning team, a clear taunt aimed at her former boss Susan Kaittany.

Sources say Betty has also poached beauticians from Posh Palace and will be opening doors on Saturday with a sizeable chunk of Kaitanny’s former staff.

Betty and Kaittany jointly launched Posh Palace in December 2016 in a celebrity filled event.

However a year and a half later, in February 2018, their apparent fallout came to light after Betty called police on Kaittany over claims that she had her passport.

Days later, Betty confirmed that she was no longer the chief executive of Posh Palace.

Kaittany subsequently did a media interview in which she confirmed that she was and still is the sole owner of Posh Palace.