Betting tops Google searches by Kenyans in October





Betting was the most searched word by Kenyans on Google’s search engine in October.

This is despite government’s efforts to streamline the industry by revoking the licenses of a number of online betting firms.

Betting sites such as Betika, Odibet, Livescore, and Forebet were among Kenya’s trending search queries.

It also coincides with the announcement made on October 30 of the resumption of operations by a betting company SportPesa after 16 months of waiting for a comeback to the Kenyan market.

But less than 24 hours after SportPesa CEO Ronald Karauri announced that the company was back in business via Twitter, the Betting Control and Licensing Board (BCLB) suspended the license of Mile Stone Gaming Limited which was to operate as SportPesa.

English Premier League and the World Teacher’s Day (October 5) were the second and third respectively in the top search queries on Google trends.

The English Premier League table, English Premier League results, Arsenal news, Chelsea news, and Manchester United featured among the search queries, with Manchester United vs Chelsea and Everton vs Liverpool among the most searched fixtures.

Kalenjin musician

The tragic accident that led to the death of a popular Kalenjin musician Amon Kipkirui, commonly known as Rhino Kaboom, made him the most searched personality.

Churchill Show comedian Ben Maurice alias Othuol Othuol, who died at the Kenyatta National Hospital on October 12, featured as the second most trending personality in the Google searches.

US President Donald Trump, who is facing a fierce challenge from Democratic nominee Joe Biden, was the third most popular personality search in Kenya.

Kenyan president was fifth after Ghanaian footballer who plays as a midfielder for Arsenal.

Kenyans were also curious to know when school will re-open. This made schools reopening and the Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha to attract traffic on Google.

The Jerusalema dance craze made it to the top ten searches.

Here is the full list of the top trends in October:

Top Trending Searches

1. Betting

2. English Premier League

3. Teachers’ Day

4. Maria

5. Schools reopening

6. Rhino Kaboom

7. Othuol Othuol

8. London Marathon

9. Jerusalema

10. Covid-19 cases in Kenya

Trending Personalities Searches

1. Rhino Kaboom

2. Othuol Othuol

3. Donald Trump

4. Thomas Partey

5. Uhuru Kenyatta

6. George Magoha

7. DJ Mo

8. William Ruto

9. Diamond Platnumz

10. Eiiud Kipchoge