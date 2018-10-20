Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. PHOTO | COURTESY

Nairobi residents will from next month dig deeper into their pockets if proposals by City Hall are adopted by the County Assembly.

Top among the levies will be an increase in parking fees which will now be at Sh400, up from Sh300 currently being charged for vehicles parked in the Central Business District.

This new development is contained in Nairobi County’s revised Finance Bill, 2018 which was tabled before the County Assembly Budget and Appropriations committee on Tuesday.

The revised Finance Bill – which the County Assembly has until November 27 to either pass or shoot down – seeks to introduce a raft of new and increased levies in a number of sectors by next month to finance the county’s 2018/2019 financial year budget deficit of about Sh2 billion.

SONKO’S BETRAYAL

The increase in parking fees is a betrayal of sorts after Governor Mike Sonko had promised to halve the current charges in his manifesto.

This will be the second time city motorists are targeted after former Governor Evans Kidero also increased the fees from Sh150 to the current Sh300.

Additionally, large body vehicles such as trailers will be required to pay Sh6, 000 for offloading and parking, lorries charged Sh4, 000 while canters Sh2, 000.

Boda bodas operating at the city centre will be required to part with a monthly fee of Sh1, 000 each, while tuk tuks operating outside the CBD will have to pay Sh1,500 every month.

Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) wishing to reserve space in the city centre will have to part with Sh250, 000 annually.