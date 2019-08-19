Benga musician John DeMathew dies in road crash – VIDEO

A road accident at Blue Post in Thika late on Sunday night claimed the life of Benga musician John Ng’ang’a, alias John DeMathew.

Confirming the news, Thika Base Commander Elenah Wamuyu stated that the singer’s vehicle rammed into a lorry near Blue Post Hotel. He was alone in the car.

According to Gatanga MP Nduati Ngugi, DeMathew had attended a harambee in support of fellow musician Peter Kigia.

He was alone in the car when it rammed into a lorry near Blue Post Hotel.

According to the driver of the lorry who was on his way to Sagana from Athi River, his vehicle was hit from behind.

“When I got here at Blue Post, I was hit by a speeding vehicle from behind. The driver who was alone was removed from the car by good Samaritans who rushed him to hospital as I waited for the traffic police to show up at the scene,” the driver told journalists at the scene.

DeMathew was pronounced dead on arrival at Thika Nursing Home and his body transferred to Kenyatta University Mortuary.

Until his demise, he was the chairperson of the newly-launched Tamco Sacco that aims to uplift the welfare of musicians.