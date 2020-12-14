Ben Pol busy sending Anerlisa clear baby hints





Days after shutting down rumours about their split, Tanzanian singer Ben Pol and Keroche heiress Anerlisa Muigai seem to be considering adding a new member to their family.

According to Anerlisa her husband Ben Pol has recently been sending her various video messages of babies, which she deduced that the singer is hinting at having a baby.

“Guess who has been sending me a lot of cute baby videos? This is like the sixth. So cute but I get it now,” said Anerlisa.

The couple got engaged in 2019 after dating for a few months. They later proceeded to a traditional wedding later on in the same year. Pictures from the ceremony captured Ben Pol in a white attire meeting with Anerlisa’s parents.

In 2020 they tied the knot at a secret wedding in Tanzania. A few weeks after the wedding the couple appeared to be at odds with each other resulting in Anerlisa un-following her husband on social media.

But now, it appears the musician is keen to become a daddy.