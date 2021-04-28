Ben Githae: I’m finalizing BBI hit





Gospel musician Ben Githae says he is working on a song to popularise the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill.

Githae hogged media headlines when he released the tano tena song, which became a popular hit in 2017.

The lyrics of this track were meant to drum up support for President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election.

“I sang that song without the President’s knowledge. But he liked it very much and later called me to pay me for it. When (Chief Justice David) Maraga nullified the initial song, I did the Wembe ni ule ule remix,” he told Jalang’o TV.

Githae adds he’s been bashed for signing that song but is quick to add that he has no regrets.

“People look for me whenever they think there is a problem with the Jubilee government,” he adds.

“They tell me ‘look at the people you promoted. Now they have failed to deliver’. Our President has tried his best under the prevailing challenges. Kenyans complained when they were caught up along Thika road during curfew hours, I wondered why some of them decided to blame me for that.”

Githae also appears to have fallen out with Deputy President William Ruto.

“These Tangatanga MPs (associated with Ruto) are now negotiating with the DP on a stake in his future government. It is like negotiating for a dowry when you already are heavily pregnant? I will continue working with Uhuru. I am preparing a BBI song and I’m certain it will trend.”

BBI is a bill that proposes among others, a change in the structure of the executive with creation of the position of the prime minister and his deputies. The bill, which has President Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga’s support, could soon be subjected to a referendum.