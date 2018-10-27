What is beer empire princess’ ex-boyfriend and Vera Sidika up to?

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai’s ex-boyfriend Ben Kangangi has startled the internet with a photo of himself and socialite Vera Sidika.

Kangangi shared a photo of himself with Vera and he went on to tag the socialite whom he thanked for the friendship she has extended.

Vera did not comment on the photo but the users who did questioned whether the two were just friends.



Anerlisa and Kangangi’s relationship became public when she was sued by a shylock.

In her defense she said she was acting on behalf of her then boyfriend Kangangi.

Anerlisa in her affidavit said Kangangi should pay back the Sh19 million as he was the one who received the money.

Kangangi is known for flaunting his expensive lifestyle on Instagram and his latest post with Vera seems to have drawn the attention of his followers.