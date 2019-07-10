Be warned! Part of Ngong Road to be closed this weekend

The Kenya Urban Roads Authority (Kura) has warned city motorists of traffic disruption on Ngong Road as works to expand it into a dual carriageway continue.

The disruption will last for approximately 12 hours on Sunday from 7am to 8pm according to Kura.

“Due to the ongoing Expansion of Ngong Road section between Prestige Plaza and Dagoreti Corner, traffic at Uchumi Ngong Hyper will be disrupted on Sunday 14th July 2019 as from 7 AM till 8 PM,” said Kura.

The expansion of the road is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

The work is being done by Chinese contractor Quinjian International Group (K) Limited and will cost Sh2 billion.

The first phase of the project, which entailed dualing about 2.57km of the road from the Kenya National Library to the junction at the Kilimani Ring Road has been completed.

The 9.8-kilometre road which starts from Dagoretti Corner to Karen Shopping Centre has been under construction since last August.

Phase one of the project has seen the road being fitted with intelligent traffic signals at most junctions, pedestrian walk ways, bus stops for PSV vehicles, U-turns for changing lanes and a wider City Mortuary roundabout with extra lanes to cater for all directions.