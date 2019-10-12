BBC journalists freed at KICC after Nana Gecaga’s intervention

BBC Journalists Newton Ndebu and his wife Anne Soy were released from the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) police station after the intervention of KICC Chief Executive Nana Gecaga.

The two were realised at 7:49pm on Friday night after spending close to two hours in custody. A tweet shared by Ndebu shows that the matter was resolved after Ms Gecaga personally took up the case.

RESOLVED

“This has now been resolved thanks to @KICC_kenya CEO @NanaGecaga’s intervention & assurance that she will look at the systems there to ensure that intimidation is not a default response to citizen queries about their rights,” tweeted Mr Ndebu.

The couple was arrested on the way out with their children after attending the ongoing Homes Expo being held at KICC.

Soy, a Senior Correspondent and Deputy Africa Editor, narrated how she and her children were arrested after questioning why they were being searched.

Her husband and BBC journalist Ndebu also complained that he had also been arrested for apparently for “kudharau mkubwa”.