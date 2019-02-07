BBC journalist loses money to bank fraudsters





A Kenyan journalist working with the BBC is the latest victim of online banking fraud.

In an interview with Nairobi News, Ferdinand Omondi reveals with shock how he discovered in the wee hours of one morning last week that a fraudster had managed to withdraw Sh10,000 from his account.

“I had been awake until 3am on that particular day,” explained Omondi. “Then I got a notice that a hundred US dollars (about Sh10,000) had been transferred from my account to an entity known as ‘MV Productions’, I immediately alerted my bank and it (consequent online transactions) was blocked.”

So. Hackers hit my two credit cards. From different banks . At the same time. And then my debit card was hit a few days later. Had the cards with me, never lost them. Someone tell me how this could happen. — FERDINAND OMONDI (@FerdyOmondi) February 5, 2019

MTN MACHINE

It did not end there.

“Soon after, I received a separate alert that someone had unsuccessfully tried to transfer $150 (about Sh15,000) from another account. Worse, later on, I unsuccessfully attempted to withdraw money from an MTN machine and my card got stuck. Later on, someone tried to withdraw cash from that account.”

He added: “I am shocked. I have blocked all online transactions on the cards and following up on the matter with the relevant authorities.”

Cases of banking fraud are on the increase in Kenya.

Last week, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issued warrants for 130 people in connection with electronic fraud by hacking into commercial bank systems.

“The suspects are wanted in connection with electronic fraud by hacking into bank systems. Any person with information on their whereabouts should contact DCI headquarters or the nearest police station,” said DCI.

Cases on mobile money fraud have also been on the increase.