Baringo’s dancing trio get scholarship

The trio of young young boys from Baringo, whose awesome dancing skills went viral in 2019, have received an education sponsorship to join a boarding school in Nyahururu.

Kevin Lekimariki, Andrea Lenapir and Lepasiron Lekachuma are now pupils at Little Lambs School in Nyahururu.

This is according to one Linda Chepkwony, who shared photos of the schoolboys in school uniforms.

“The best news of the year, finally the #baringotrio got an education sponsorship to little lambs school in nyahururu.,thanks to @CemasteaKenya.

They were so excited to go and atudy in a new place away from the village.Their lives have been changed and empowered.@KoinangeJeff pic.twitter.com/PLvEikMvJn — linda chepkwony (@lindachepkwony6) January 10, 2020

Kalenjins Online Facebook page also shared the good news.

“The beautiful Dancing trio from Baringo South Constituency, Baringo County. They danced not knowing what was in store for them. They were spotted and featured on JKL and now Jeff Koinange and friends have facilitated them to join Little Lambs School, Nyahururu. We’re most excited for them! Thanks a lot for sharing the posts featuring them,” a post on Kalenjins Online Facebook page reads.

The three boys, who are always together according to Ilchamus area chief Jacob Letangule, rose to prominence while performing at a secondary school prayer day for examination candidates.

However, they were not aware that someone among the guest was recording their performance.

A paybill number was set up and Kenyans responded in huge numbers.

In December last year, Jeff Koinange and his colleagues Rashid Abdullah and Prof Hamo visited the boys with gifts, including foodstuffs, shoes, mattresses and other items for the boys and their families.