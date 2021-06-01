Barefoot man runs towards Uhuru as he reads Madaraka Day speech

President Uhuru Kenyatta's security detail stops a man who was running towards the Head of State as he read his Madaraka Day speech in Kisumu. PHOTO: Ondari Ongega

For the third time in as many weeks, President Uhuru Kenyatta’s itinerary has been interrupted by a stranger.

On Tuesday, the President’s Madaraka Day speech was momentarily cut short after a stranger appeared to charge towards the main podium.

Apart from the Head of State, visiting Burundi President Evariste Ndayishimiye, Deputy William Ruto, opposition leader Raila Odinga, and their wives were seated at the dias.

The man who is yet to be identified but who wore a t-shirt with Jubilee party logo on his chest was stopped by security officials guarding the President.

He was barefoot and heard shouting Uhuru nisaidie (Uhuru please help me).”Let him be, it is ok, just let him be…” the President was heard urging his detail.

On the other two occasions, a man walked into the middle of the road and momentarily stopped President Kenyatta’s moving car in Nairobi last week.

The government later dismissed the incident, explaining the man was just ‘excited’.Also, another man was stopped as he appeared to charge towards the President at another event in Lamu.