Barber charged with defiling neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter

A 23-year-old barber was Tuesday charged before the Makadara Law Courts with defiling his neighbour’s 13-year-old daughter at his house in Embakasi, Nairobi.

The suspect is accused of committing the offence on January 11.

He is also facing an additional count of incident act with the class eight pupil.

It is alleged that the suspect had started seducing the minor during august holidays and they became “friends”.

It is further alleged that the victim had differences with her mother over a mobile phone she was using and she ran away from home as her mother prepared to subject her to discipline, and went to the accused person’s house where she slept.

The issue was reported to the police and investigations confirmed that the minor had been defiled. The suspect was thereafter arrested.

The accused denied the charges before Chief Magistrate Heston Nyaga and was freed on a bond of Sh 300, 000.

Hearing dates will be fixed by children’s court.