Barbados Prime Minister, the special guest as Kenya celebrates Jamhuri Day

Barbados Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley is the special guest at this year’s 56th Jamhuri Day Celebrations which are ongoing at the Nyayo National Stadium.

Mottley will deliver her message as the designated special guest as President Uhuru Kenyatta leads the occasion.

Other high ranking officials at the ceremony include Deputy President William Ruto, Surinamese Foreign Minister Pollack Beighle representing the South American nation, Opposition leader Raila Odinga among others

Kenya and Barbados on August 9, 2019 resolved to expand areas of cooperation and create more economic opportunities for citizens of both nations.

President Uhuru and the Prime Minister Mottley also held a meeting on Wednesday evening at State House where the PM invited financial sector delegation to Barbados to explore business opportunities in the Caribbean in the next two weeks.

Mottley said having Kenyan financial firms operating in Barbados will act as an anchor for Kenyan businesses that can then use the country as a hub to trade in the wider Caribbean Community (CARICOM) region.

She also added that Barbados is eager to have direct air and sea links with Kenya to spur trade between East Africa and the Caribbean.

At the same time, Thursday’s celebrations will feature military parades by the three divisions of the Kenya Defence Forces – the Army, Navy and Air Force.

