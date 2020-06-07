Bar owners violating government directive now risk losing their licenses

The government has warned bars owners who are flouting Covid-19 directives that they now risk having their business licenses permanently revoked.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe issued the warning on Sunday, saying that the government had taken note of continual disregard of its directives by some bar owners.

“Those opening bars and selling alcohol, we have taken note. Most likely your license will be permanently revoked,” said Kagwe.

“The directive to close down bars has not been lifted,” the CS said jokingly adding that people visiting bars are now even requesting for ‘one Kagwe-special’.

On Saturday President Uhuru Kenyatta extended the ban on all forms of gatherings, including bars, by 30 more days.

In response to shifting the dusk-to-dawn curfew hours from 9pm-4am, the CS said that the move is meant to allow employees make it to work and back during the day.

“I still emphasise on the importance of individual responsibility as we consider opening up more and more,” he said.