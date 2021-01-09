Banned Ahmad barred from contesting Caf presidency

But two other candidates namely Augustin Emmanuel Senghor from Senegal, and Cote d’Ivoire’s Jacques Bernard Daniel Anouma, have been cleared by Caf’s Executive Committee (EC) to contest.

The EC has also announced that further checks are ongoing on other aspirants including Mauritania’s Ahmed Yahya and Patrice Thlopane Motsepe from South Africa.

“Their candidatures were deemed admissible. However, the committee considered that further checks are necessary before a final decision. To this end, a hearing of these candidates organised in Cairo on January 28,” the Executive Committee’s statement read in part.

60-year Ahmad was gunning for a second four-year term but was slapped with a five-year ban by Fifa in November for breaching various codes of ethics.

The investigation into Ahmad’s conduct from 2017 to 2019 concerned various Caf-related governance issues, including the organisation and financing of an Umrah pilgrimage to Mecca, his involvement in Caf’s dealing with the sports company Tactical Steel and other activities,” said a Fifa statement at the time.

Senghor is a 55-year old lawyer and president of the Senegalese Football Federation since August 2009. He also is a member of the CAF executive committee since February 2018.

And Anouma is 69 years old financial expert, former member of the FIFA executive committee, and former President of the Ivorian Football Federation. He also is the Honorary President of the Ivorian Football Federation.