Two bank employees arrested for stealing Sh27million from employer

Two bank employees are being held in police custody after they were arrested for stealing more than 27 million from their employer.

The two employees of I&M Bank, Kisii branch were arrested on Friday after the bank noticed that most of the money in the vault did not tally.

Mr Tom Odhiambo Adinda and Mr Daniel Ochieng Okweh were both Key Vault custodians.

According to the police, the two are suspected of fleecing the vaults by mixing Sh100 and Sh1,000 notes in each Sh1million bundle of notes.

#ARRESTED|Mr.Tom Odhiambo Adinda & Mr.Daniel Ochieng Okweh; both employees of I&M Bank ~Kisii Branch & Key Vault custodians were arrested yesterday for stealing over Ksh.27Million from the bank by mixing 100 and 1000 notes in each 1M bundle of notes. To appear in court on Monday. pic.twitter.com/G17Dj051QV — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 27, 2018

The two suspects will appear in court on Monday.

In August seven employees from different banks were arrested for stealing more than Sh100 million from their employer.

Following these incidents, DCI boss George Kinoti notified local banks, mobile money service providers and regulators that most fraud cases are by their employees.

Kinoti further advised the money lending institutions to do thorough background checks before engaging prospective employees in any way.