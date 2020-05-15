Bank employee, two uni students arrested in Juja over electronic fraud

A bank employee and two of his accomplices were on Thursday arrested at High Point estate in Juja Town by Directorate of Criminal Investigative (DCI) detectives from the Serious Crime division.

Kevin Oroko, a software developer at a local bank, alongside university students Ian Kinanga and Jefferson Bosire and were arrested following a tip-off to the police.

“The detectives were tipped by members of the public before they proceeded to raid the premises where they found the suspects,” the police statement read in part.

Police said that during the operation in the house in Juja more than 400 sim cards, eight national identity cards, two laptops and four mobile phones were recovered.

They added that the three electronic fraud suspects are being held by the DCI and will be charged once investigations are completed.

The trio was arrested in the house at High Point estate where they are believed to have been conducting the criminal enterprise.