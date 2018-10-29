Bahati trolled after visiting his grandpa’s derelict house – PHOTOS

Singer Kevin Bahati found himself on the receiving end online bashing after a visit to his maternal grandpa in Makueni.





Bahati’s mother was born in Makueni but she died when Bahati was in Class One. He was subsequently raised in a Children’s Home in Mathare.

Bahati uploaded photos of the visit on Instagram, which was also the first meeting of his wife Diana and daughter Heaven with his maternal relatives.

MUD-WALLED HOUSES

It is the old man’s mud-walled houses that caught the attention of Bahati’s fans, who questioned why he had not built his grandpa a more decent house.

In clips aired on his reality TV show, Bahati was seen spending the night in one of the mud-walled houses where he commented on the tiny spring beds.

“Unajua guka amebuy ile kitanda ya springs mkilala mnakutana katikati. Heaven umezoea kulala kwa cot lakini leo unalala na sisi,” he said.

Diana noted that a 5 by 6 feet bed was a luxury that people ought to be thankful for.

During the trip, Diana got to meet Bahati’s uncles, aunts and cousins and walked to the water pan to fetch water with cousins.

Their grandpa blessed her and gave them a live chicken which she was in great fear of.

Here is how fans reacted online.

Jane commented; “Please please do something about gukas house. I bet it would not cost you much to build him a decent house. Am disappointed.”

Faith added; “Bro hiyo nyumba ya guks issa big noooh!blessings utafutwa through actions…build him a small good house…dress him well.”

Peter wondered; “You speak ironically my dear, you live a house worth 10M and your grandpa is living 10K.”

Albert wrote; “Be ashamed ata hii miaka hamjagengea babu ata kununua koti?na vile mwajidai na 10m house in Nairobi.”

Wanja questioned; “Who said it’s a must watoto wajengee wazazi wao nyumba? Nyinyi munamkashifu mumejenga ngapi ama nikupayuka tu?”