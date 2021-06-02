Backyard Shoez apologizes for ‘sub-standard’ products





Kenyan shoe brand Backyard Shoez has been forced to apologize after a series of complaints from their clients over the poor quality of some of their shoes.

In addition to this, it has also asked its clients who purchased shoes from them in the last six months and the shoe has a manufacturer defect to return them to their Westland branch between June 2 and June 5, 2021.

“Backyard Shoez has for the last ten years been devoted to giving every woman confidence by styling them for different occasions with our unique, classy, comfortable, and fashion-forward shoes. Over the last two days, this commitment has however been tested, questioned, and doubted through merited customer complaints that were otherwise mishandled. We highly regret this,” the firm said in a statement.

“As such we invite our customers with shoes that have a manufacturer’s defect purchased from any of our branches within the last six months to please bring them back to our Westlands branch between today June 2 and Saturday, June 5, 2021. For every shoe with manufacturer’s defect and a valid receipt we will unconditionally extend a 50 percent discount on your next purchase of any shoe of your choice from the Westlands branch.”

Backyard’s woes started when Kenyans flocked social media platforms to complain about the quality of its products.

According to some of the clients, the shoes would immediately tear after a few days of use.

This compelled Backyard Shoez to issue a previous statement that appeared to blame its clients for not taking good care of the shoes after purchase.

They claimed that some clients would misuse, abuse, neglect, or expose the shoes to substances or environments that may be harmful hence resulting in the shoes becoming faulty.