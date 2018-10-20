FILE PHOTO | NATION

Residents of Dagoretti are trying to come to terms with the discovery of the body of a 10-month-old male infant dumped in the compound of the Kenya Meteorological department.

The baby’s body, which had visible head injuries, was discovered on Wednesday night by a passersby who informed the police.

According to the Police, the baby appeared to have been strangled and hit with an object on the head.

Police added that they are investigating the ghastly incident.

The body was later taken to the City Mortuary.