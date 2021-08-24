‘Baby Stealers’ documentary nominated for Award

A documentary by the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) that exposed a syndicate where babies are trafficked between slums and hospitals in Kenya has been nominated f0r the 2021 Emmy Awards.

The documentary, namely Kenya’s BBC investigation Africa Eye, the Baby Stealers has been nominated alongside other features from Kenya, the UK, Brazil, Qatar, Russia, and The Netherlands.

The Baby Stealers reveals the existence of a secretive but thriving illegal market for stolen babies in the country.

The team exposed three prolific child trafficking networks that stretch from one of Nairobi’s poorest slums to one of Kenya’s biggest government hospitals, where babies are sold for as little as Sh 45,000.

They also revealed corruption at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital in Nairobi where one Fred Leparan, a clinical social worker at the hospital, reportedly facilitated the sale of an abandoned two-week-old baby boy to undercover reporters and later accepting Sh300,000 in cash.

The International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences will honour the winners alongside their American news peers during a virtual ceremony on September 28th.