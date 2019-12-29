Babu rescues teen who wanted to commit suicide for lack of school fees

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has come to the rescue of a 13-year-old girl from Kisumu County who had threatened to take her life after her parents were unable to finance her education.

The story of the girl, who sat her KCPE exam this year at Xaverian Primary School in Kisumu Central and scored 391 marks was first highlighted on Citizen TV on Friday.

The teen has been selected to join Asumbi Girls in early January 2020. But when she realised that her parents were unable to raise the amount for her to join her dream school, she drafted a suicide note.

“I know it is not the only way to solve this problem, but it is the best option for me to take,” read the suicide note.

Taking to social media on Saturday, Babu Owino vowed to ensure that the young girl achieves her dream by giving her the same opportunity he was afforded by the community through donations.

“I will pay school fees for this learner to ensure she achieves her dreams. A child belongs to the community and I would like to give an opportunity to others the same way I was given through fundraising and through selling Chang’aa,” reads a message on Babu’s Facebook Page.