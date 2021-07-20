Babu Owino threatens to quit Twitter





Embakasi East MP Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino has threatened to leave Twitter if his account will not be verified.

His sentiment comes hours after it emerged Twitter verified a parody account associated with him.

“If Twitter won’t verify my real account within the next few weeks then I’m sorry, I will exit Twitter. Can’t/won’t settle for less at all @verified,” Babu Tweeted.

If Twitter won’t verify my real account within the next few weeks then I’m sorry I will exit Twitter.Can’t/won’t settle for less at all @verified — Babu Owino (@HEBabuOwino) July 20, 2021

In a post on Instagram, Babu further asked his fans to ignore the fake account.

Babu’s account joined Twitter in 2014 and has 177k followers, while the fake account that was verified joined twitter in 2017 and has over 38k followers.

“Fellow Kenyans please IGNORE the FAKE ACCOUNT verified by TWITTER under the name @Babu Owino1 or @HEBabuOwino_ The perpetrators want to soil my otherwise good name. My OFFICIAL TWITTER ACCOUNT is @HEBabuOwino without UNDERSCORE,” he said.

According to Twitter, the blue Verified badge lets people know that an account of public interest is authentic. To receive the blue badge, your account must be authentic, notable, and active.

“Your account must represent or otherwise be associated with a prominently recognized individual or brand,” Twitter notes.