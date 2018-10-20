Embakasi East MP Babu Owino during a recent public function in Rarieda, Siaya county. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino will sponsor the top two boys and top five girls in this year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examinations in his constituency.

The legislator said the seven students will be fully sponsored through university by his personal foundation as a way of encouraging and supporting the youth.

Babu, who wished all candidates success in their national examinations, urged them to apply all they have learnt throughout their secondary education.

FULL SCHOLARSHIP

“I urge you to do your absolute best and I am confident that the hard work you have put in during the year will pay off,” he wrote.

Babu also sought to counsel candidates that there is life after KCSE urging them to think about the adult life ahead.

“To the candidates, this examination marks the beginning of the rest of your life as a young productive adult in Kenyan society. It is a doorway to opportunity through which you must pass. That said, I also want to take this opportunity to explain to you that while this exam is important, it is not everything. There is life after KCSE. And the education you have so far obtained will never go to waste,” he said.

The top seven candidates will go through university under the Babu Owino Foundation full scholarship.