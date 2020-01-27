Join our WhatsApp Channel
Babu Owino released on Sh10million cash bail

By Joseph Ndunda January 27th, 2020 1 min read

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has been released on a cash bail of Sh10million with two sureties of the same amount.

Babu – real name Paul Ongili – is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly shot Felix Orinda aka DJ Evolve at B Club in Kilimani Nairobi last week.

As part of the bail terms set Milimani Law Courts Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, the cash bail will be used towards the victim’s medication.

Owino is also facing charges of behaving in a disorderly manner while carrying a firearm, by firing at Mr Orinda violating Sections 33 and 31 (1) of the Firearms Act.

The MP, who has been in police custody for the last 10 days since he was arrested after the incident, has denied both charges.

