Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino is pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta to rescue his fledgling yet deeply troubled political career.

Babu made the passionate appeal while speaking on the floor of the National Assembly on Wednesday when members debated the newly-found Kenyatta-Raila Odinga unity deal.

The youthful Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) MP asked the president to “remove him from the furnace,” now that the opposition and the government are reading from the same script.

ELECTION NULLIFIED

His remarks were in reference to his endless tribulations at the hands of the government that have seen him being arrested and locked up on various occasions.

Babu also risks losing his parliamentarian seat following a ruling by the court nullifying his election.

His election victory was quashed by the High Court two weeks ago following a petition by his Jubilee rival Francis Mureithi. He has, however, appealed the decision at the Appellate Court.

“For the will of the Embakasi East residents to be recognised and respected then President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga must continue to dialogue,” Babu (real name Paul Ongili) said.

He also gave a Biblical analogy of Shadrack, Meshack and Abednego to further illustrate his point.

“I want to tell the President, Mr Uhuru Kenyatta that he has put this boy Babu Owino in the furnace and he has become strong. I don’t want to be stronger than this. Let him remove me from the fire,” he said.