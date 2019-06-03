Babu Owino shows no sympathy for the embattled Waititu





Embakasi East Member of Parliament, Babu Owino, has trolled Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu after he was heckled by an angry crowd on Sunday in Githurai.

In a tweet, Babu said that Waititu’s rejection by his people was because he is too busy fighting ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Waititi you were warned to stop fighting Baba but as usual a fly that does not take an advice follows the corpse(tanga tanga)to the grave and are buried together.A big head can not miss a blow.gods of politics are not happy with you. pic.twitter.com/66NEvtTJGh — Babu Owino (@Babu_Owino) June 2, 2019

The incident happened when the Tanga Tanga team, led by the Deputy President William Ruto, made a stopover at Githurai enroute to a church service at St Veronica Catholic Church, Kahawa.

The self-styled Baba Yao was roundly jeered when he attempted to address the crowd.

CORRUPTION PROBE

His efforts to get the crowd’s audience were met with chants of “Hatutaki” and “Hakuna”.

The embattled Governor is being investigated by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) for the irregular award of tenders valued at Sh588 million to companies associated with him and his immediate family.



