Babu Owino makes good his pledge to help watchman who dropped out of university

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino on Monday morning fulfilled a promise he made in October 2019 that he would pay school fees for a man who dropped out of university to become a watchman in Mombasa.

Owino paid the school fees for Cosmas Mutua who dropped out of Multimedia University.

Speaking at the university, the MP said the sad story of Mutua, who is studying journalism and mass communication, really touched.

“I was also given an opportunity to study on campus and in a similar way I have also decided to assist him. It is now upon him to work hard,” Owino said.

The lawmaker said he will ensure that Mutua clears his studies and asked him to ensure in future he also assists someone else.

Speaking at the university, the student thanked Owino for keeping his promise.

TOP STUDENT

“Mheshimiwa amanitoa mbali na ninashukuru Mungu sana, ninaomba kuwa nitimize ndoto yangu ya kuwa mwanahabari,” Mutua said.

Separately, the MP has called upon anyone with contacts of a top student whose story on how his parents are unable to pay school fees for him that was highlighted on NTV.

The student has in the past three years been forced to repeat classes in high school for lack of school fees.

“I’m equally asking anyone who has the student’s contacts to share it with me. I’m ready to sponsor him,” he said.