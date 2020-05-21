Babu Owino initiates Covid-19 mass testing exercise in Embakasi East

The people of Embakasi East can now undergo coronavirus testing after the constituency was given testing kits, this is according to area Member of Parliament, Babu Owino.

The MP has said the new development has been made possible after he wrote a letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta and the Covid-19 National Task Force requesting for testing kits for his constituents.

While thanking President Kenyatta, the MP said testing will be conducted in two centres, Utawala and Lower Savanna (Soweto).

“Managing Covid-19 requires mass testing. This is to identify those who are sick and need help. A few weeks ago I requested the President and the Covid-19 Task force to do mass testing in our Constituency. I want to thank the President for granting this request,” Owino wrote on Facebook.

Fellow Citizens of Embakasi East Constituency:Managing Covid-19 requires mass testing.This is to identify those who… Posted by Babu Owino on Thursday, May 21, 2020

MEDICAL ATTENTION

The MP added that those who will be test positive will get adequate medical attention and their families will be taken care of to avoid further spread of the virus.

So far 1,027 people have contracted the virus in the country.

“We continue to plead for more mass testing facilities in the other wards of Upper Savanna, Embakasi and Mihango,” Owino said.

The mass testing in the two wards is expected to start next week.

Currently, mass testing is ongoing in various estates in Nairobi and Mombasa including Kawangware and Eastleigh in Nairobi.