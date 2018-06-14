Embakasi East Member of Parliament Paul Ongili alias Babu Owino. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has seemingly backed down on plans to buy Kenyan Premier League side Wazito FC.

Source privy to the said acquisition plans last week informed Nairobi News that the MP had expressed interest in taking over the club at an estimated cost of Sh11 million.

However, the youthful first time parliamentarian now ruled out buying the struggling club that is playing in its first season in the Kenyan top division.

“That is not a priority at the moment. I would rather use that money in helping my people including the footballers,” Babu said in a recent interview with a local TV station.

Babu’s reported interest in Wazito FC had been interpreted as his way of countering a similar move by his political rival in Embakasi East, Francis Mureithi, who only recently acquired Nakumatt FC, another struggling KPL club.

Mureithi bought Nakumatt FC after it was put up for sale in the wake of the major financial crisis that has hit its main sponsors Nakumatt Supermarkets.

Wazito, who were thrashed 4-0 by Gor Mahia in their last league assignment on Wednesday, are currently bottom of the 18-team league with 17 points from 19 outings. The team has also lost its last five matches.