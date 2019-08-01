‘Baba Yao’ freed from remand after paying Sh15m bail

Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu, who is facing corruption charges over Sh588 million irregular road tenders, on Thursday morning walked to temporary freedom.

Mr Waititu was released after spending four nights at the Industrial Area Prison in the capital Nairobi.

His freedom came a day after his wife Susan Wangari, who is charged alongside the governor and a host of county officiclas, was released from Lang’ata Women’s Prison.

Mrs Waititu was released after paying her Sh4 million bond and surrendering of her passport.

The two had been charged alongside officials who awarded the tender and two directors of the company that won the tender to construct the roads.

Mr Waititu’s release also comes two days after his deputy James Nyoro took over the leadership of the county, promising that there shall be no power vacuum.

The return of Mr Waititu, an abrasive and fiery politician, heralds a renewed battle front between the two once close-allies-turned-rivals.