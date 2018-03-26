Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday lit up Twitter when he declared his preference for football over golf, right after a golf date with President Uhuru Kenyatta.
Odinga said that he enjoyed watching golf during the Barclay’s Kenya Open, but will stick to watching Gor Mahia play football.
The Nasa leader was pictured enjoying a light moment with President Kenyatta at Muthaiga Golf Club, DAYs after the famous unity handshake.
Odinga’s preference for football was supported by many who admitted to not understanding golf.
It was nice watching the 2018 Barclays Kenya Open but I think I'll stick to watching the Mighty Gor Mahia #BKO2018 #KenyaOpenAt50 pic.twitter.com/FziiktDSb2
