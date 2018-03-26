President Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga when they graced the 50th edition of the Kenya Open Golf Championship at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 25, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITOPresident Uhuru Kenyatta and Nasa leader Raila Odinga when they graced the 50th edition of the Kenya Open Golf Championship at Muthaiga Golf Club on March 25, 2018. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO
By EVELYNE MUSAMBI

Opposition leader Raila Odinga on Sunday lit up Twitter when he declared his preference for football over golf, right after a golf date with President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Odinga said that he enjoyed watching golf during the Barclay’s Kenya Open, but will stick to watching Gor Mahia play football.

The Nasa leader was pictured enjoying a light moment with President Kenyatta at Muthaiga Golf Club, DAYs after the famous unity handshake.

Odinga’s preference for football was supported by many who admitted to not understanding golf.