Lugari MP Ayub Savula to spend his weekend in police cell

Lugari Member of Parliament Ayub Savula will spend the weekend in police cells after he was arrested on Friday evening in Nairobi over millions of shillings defrauded from the Government Advertising Agency (GAA).

The Friday arrest was on charges of conspiring to steal Sh122.3 million from the ICT ministry.

In a tweet posted last night, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) revealed that Savula will be charged on Monday.

His arrest comes at a time when the government is investigating the loss of Sh2.5 billion at the State advertising agency.

FALSIFIED PAYMENTS

There are also reports the government lost the monies in falsified payments to phony companies.

DCI officials say the Sh2.5 billion was paid to 101 fictitious companies, most of which were registered in names close to those of media houses.

In a statement from the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP), stated that the DCI targets more than 20 suspects, among them current and former GAA staff, in the scandal that cuts across a number of ministries.

The Government Advertising Agency was established in July 2015 to handle advertisements from all State ministries and departments.

GHOST COMPANIES

The agency was created in 2015 to handle all government advertisements in electronic and print media. It publishes My Gov, a weekly insert and distributed in the dailies.

Mr Haji gave the directive to investigate GAA following an August 7, 2018 editorial in the Nation criticising the institutions for obtaining resources and not paying for them.

And although government parastatals and departments remit money to the agency, it has not been paying the media houses their dues. Instead, the Sh2.8 billion has been paid to 99 ghost companies, the DCI probe unearthed.

Mr Savula was arrested at an entertainment spot in Nairobi and will be held at the Muthaiga Police Station and now joins the ranks of high-profile cases that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations is handling.