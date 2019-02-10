Ayub Ogada remembered by fellow artistes at Nairobi Jam – PHOTOS

Benga artiste Makdem performs on stage during the Nairobi Jam concert held at the Goethe Institute in Nairobi on February 9, 2019. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

Legendary Kenyan singer and songwriter Job Seda, popularly known as Ayub Ogada, who passed on last week, was fondly remembered by fellow artistes during the Nairobi Jam at Goethe Institute.

Artistes who performed on the night, including the main act Makdem and Nyatiti player Daniel Onyango, payed glowing tributes to Ayub who died at his Kisumu home aged 63 years.

The crowd lit candles and lights dimmed as Makdem performed the hit song Kothbiro in memory of Ayub.

UNSUNG HERO

The artistes however expressed regret that for all his great works in life, Ayub remained an unsung hero even in death.

“As he sits up there with other greats like Oliver Mtukudzi and Hugh Masekela, it’s strange that our president took time to remember the fallen James Ingram but our very own Ayub wasn’t recognized,” Onyango said.

Makdem, an artiste who is famous for fusing Benga and Ohangla sounds with the backing of a full band, also jazzed up the crowd with his authentic Kenyan sound.

The opening act of the night was Ian Msanii, a flow-centric artiste who warmed up the crowd with his Afro-soul beat.

GLOWING TRIBUTE

He was joined on stage by spoken word artiste Teardrops who fused his poetry with the sounds of a live band on stage.

Before the main act stepped on stage, the crowd was kept on its feet by live DJ mixing as the emcee of the night hyped up the audience.

The curtains came down when Onyango joined Makdem on stage to pay tribute to the late Ayub.