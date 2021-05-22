Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

ChillaxMust ReadNews

Ayimba baby mama pays tribute to fallen coach

By Keshi Ndirangu May 22nd, 2021 2 min read

The late rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba’s baby mama says life will not be the same without him.

Popular actress Gloria Moraa, popularly known as Nyaboke, adds that Ayimba’s demise leaves her at a delicate spot as she doesn’t know how to explain his death to the couple’s young kids.

Related Stories

A renowned rugby player and coach, Ayimba breathed his last on Friday night at Kenyatta hospital in Nairobi, where he has been receiving treatment after a long illness.

“I’m angry because I can’t slap you back to reality,” wrote Nyaboke, who had an on and off relationship with the father of her two kids.

“I am sad because I don’t know what I am going to tell your boys because they know you went to work far away and will come back one day. Rest well Otieno, I hope you made peace with God because I prayed the novena and asked God to give you a chance to make things right. I guess my prayers were in vain. This is numbing,” she added.

At the height of their differences, Nyaboke, who starred in the popular Taahidi High show on Kenyan television, dragged Ayimba to court for child support.

Besides Nyaboke, President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who cumulatively offered Sh2 million towards Ayimba’s treatment, have both mourned the talented athlete and coach.

President Kenyatta who played rugby in High School described Ayimba as a hero and prayed to God to give his family strength and fortitude during this difficult period of mourning.

“We have lost a great patriot in Benjamin Ayimba. Prior to taking up coaching, he had an illustrious career as a Rugby 15s and 7s international. As a coach, he led Kenya to their first World Sevens Series title when they beat Fiji at the Singapore Sevens in 2016,” added Odinga.

Ayimba is considered Kenya’s most successful coach and was serving as the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) technical director at the time of his death.

 

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Man charged with stealing his mother’s chicken