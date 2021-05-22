Ayimba baby mama pays tribute to fallen coach





The late rugby coach Benjamin Ayimba’s baby mama says life will not be the same without him.

Popular actress Gloria Moraa, popularly known as Nyaboke, adds that Ayimba’s demise leaves her at a delicate spot as she doesn’t know how to explain his death to the couple’s young kids.

A renowned rugby player and coach, Ayimba breathed his last on Friday night at Kenyatta hospital in Nairobi, where he has been receiving treatment after a long illness.

“I’m angry because I can’t slap you back to reality,” wrote Nyaboke, who had an on and off relationship with the father of her two kids.

“I am sad because I don’t know what I am going to tell your boys because they know you went to work far away and will come back one day. Rest well Otieno, I hope you made peace with God because I prayed the novena and asked God to give you a chance to make things right. I guess my prayers were in vain. This is numbing,” she added.

At the height of their differences, Nyaboke, who starred in the popular Taahidi High show on Kenyan television, dragged Ayimba to court for child support.

Besides Nyaboke, President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga, who cumulatively offered Sh2 million towards Ayimba’s treatment, have both mourned the talented athlete and coach.

President Kenyatta who played rugby in High School described Ayimba as a hero and prayed to God to give his family strength and fortitude during this difficult period of mourning.

“We have lost a great patriot in Benjamin Ayimba. Prior to taking up coaching, he had an illustrious career as a Rugby 15s and 7s international. As a coach, he led Kenya to their first World Sevens Series title when they beat Fiji at the Singapore Sevens in 2016,” added Odinga.

Ayimba is considered Kenya’s most successful coach and was serving as the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) technical director at the time of his death.

Benjamin Ayimba will be remembered for his service to the nation as a player and coach Of the 7s team . Rest In Peace bro . Our condolences to family, friends and the rugby fraternity — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) May 21, 2021

Benjamin Ayimba was an incredibly special part of rugby in Kenya, he will forever be remembered for his outstanding pace and skill, his strength as a player and coach, and his kind and genuine nature both on and off the field. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/2mIAP4Pppz — James Orengo (@orengo_james) May 22, 2021

This one is hard. Rest in peace Benjamin Ayimba. National icon. Legend on and off the pitch. Top player, world class coach, great human being. It was an honour knowing you. Go well, Benja. pic.twitter.com/QluEjVoykx — Ben Kitili (@Ben_Kitili) May 22, 2021

Rest In Peace former #Kenya7s Coach Benjamin Ayimba.

First and only coach (so far) to have won a leg at the HSBC World Sevens Series.

[Image: Ministry of Rugby] pic.twitter.com/uDRU2N0WZk — Eric Njiru (@EricNjiiru) May 21, 2021

Benjamin Ayimba came through for us in our first ever successful Kitui 7s in 2018. He become a dependable partner and an integral part of the tournament. As head coach, he led Kenya to its first ever World 7s Series title in 2016 in Singapore. Kenya trounced Fiji in the finals pic.twitter.com/3S9IXUpNWO — Charity Ngilu (@mamangilu) May 22, 2021

This is hard. Rest in power Benja. 💔 Benjamin Ayimba has died at the Kenya Hospital after a battle with celebral Malaria 💔 pic.twitter.com/Lr8xp8S4li — Carol Radull (@CarolRadull) May 21, 2021

Former Kenya Sevens coach and player Benjamin Ayimba has passed away from cerebral malaria. Ayimba famously coached Kenya to their one and only title at the Singapore 7s in 2016.#seanknows pic.twitter.com/iZFK4z5svM — Sean Cardovillis (@sean_cardo) May 21, 2021