Kenyan songstress Avril Nyambura has finally shared her first picture of her newborn baby.
On Thursday, she took to her Instagram page and shared a picture of a motherly moment with her bundle of joy.
She captioned it; “All worth it.”
The Chokoza singer has never revealed who the father of the baby is, but the grapevine has been full of claims it could be music video director J Blessing.
Avril’s journey into motherhood has been carefully tucked away from the media.
In an earlier post on Wednesday, she shared a picture and captioned it; “Strong enough, bear the children and get back to business” indicating she might soon be getting back to the studio.