Autospy reveals cause of teenager’s death during Kasarani demos

Trauma caused by a gunshot is what led to the death of 17-year-old Stephen Machurusi last week during demonstration in Sunton area in Kasarani, an autopsy report has shown.

The report shows that the teenager was shot on the chest and the bullet exited through the back, killing him on the spot.

“As a result of my examination, I formed the opinion that the cause of death was chest injury due to high-velocity trauma due to a gunshot,” reads the autopsy report.

Stephen Machurusi was shot dead by police on January 15, 2020 during demonstrations over the bad state of the Mwiki-Kasarani road.

Machurusi, who was returning home from his work at Garden City, was caught up in the melee that lead to his shooting at close range.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has since condemned the alleged use of excessive force by police officers in Kasarani during the protests.

IPOA chair Anne Makori said investigations into the incident are ongoing with a view to charge the officers involved.

“The IPOA firmly reminds all police that the use of force and firearms must be in accordance with the law and that force must only be used as a last resort and in accordance with the service standing orders,” IPOA said in a statement.