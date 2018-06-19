Doreen’s father John Mwiti (left) at Kasarani Police Station on June 15, 2018. With him is Catherine Kinyua, Doreen’s cousin.

A post-mortem was conducted Monday afternoon on the body of Doreen Kinya Mwiti, who died after she reportedly fell off a bus along Thika Road in Nairobi on Wednesday last week.

Results showed that Kinya, 21, broke her skull after falling off the bus. Her left arm was broken while her face and arms had bruises resulting from the impact with the tarmac.

It is alleged that the first-year student at the Nairobi Institute of Business Studies (NIBS) was pushed off a Githurai bus, owned by Zam Zam Sacco near Safari Park along Thika Road.

She died moments after arriving at the nearby Neema Uhai Hospital in Ruaraka where a Good Samaritan rushed her.

The matter has been taken up by the DCIO in Kasarani. Kasarani police boss Robinson Mboloi said that investigations are underway to establish what transpired leading to the accident and death of the student.

The bus driver and his conductor are in police custody.

According to Patrick Kinyua, Kinya’s brother, burial arrangements are at an advanced stage.

Kinya will be buried later this week at her family’s farm in Mitunguru in Imenti South, Meru County.