Aug 6: Kenya confirms 538 new Covid-19 cases

Kenya has today, Thursday recorded a further 538 positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 24,401.

Of the new cases, 516 are Kenyans while the rest are foreigners.

“The youngest is a two-year-old while the oldest is 77-years,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman explained.

Similarly, 514 patients have recovered; 431 of these were recuperating under the home-based care.

Eight patients have died bringing the total fatality tally to 399. Six of the deceased had underlying conditions.

Aman also announced that the Ministry celebrates World breastfeeding week, and urged mothers to wash hands before holding their babies, and put on a face mask while breastfeeding to prevent coronavirus transmission.