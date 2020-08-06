Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

News

Aug 6: Kenya confirms 538 new Covid-19 cases

By David Kwalimwa August 6th, 2020 1 min read

Kenya has today, Thursday recorded a further 538 positive coronavirus cases, bringing the total of confirmed cases in the country to 24,401.

Of the new cases, 516 are Kenyans while the rest are foreigners.

Related Stories

“The youngest is a two-year-old while the oldest is 77-years,” Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Rashid Aman explained.

Similarly, 514 patients have recovered; 431 of these were recuperating under the home-based care.

Eight patients have died bringing the total fatality tally to 399. Six of the deceased had underlying conditions.

Aman also announced that the Ministry celebrates World breastfeeding week, and urged mothers to wash hands before holding their babies, and put on a face mask while breastfeeding to prevent coronavirus transmission.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Boda boda riders freed on Sh300K bond for robbing hawker...