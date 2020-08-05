Aug 5: Covid-19 discharges near 10,000 as 603 more ‘recover’

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe at Nakuru provincial hospital in Nakuru town during daily National briefing on COVID-19 status on July 16, 2020. PHOTO/CHEBOITE KIGEN

Kenya announced Wednesday that 603 people had recovered from Covid-19, the highest single-day recoveries in the country since it recorded its first positive case on March 13.

On Tuesday, the country had recorded the highest number of Covid-19 recoveries as 587. The total recoveries now stand at 9,930.

At the same time, the country recorded 671 additional positive cases bringing the tally to 23,873.

During the coronavirus daily update on Wednesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the number came from 6,200 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the 671 new patients, 633 were Kenyans and 38 foreigners; the youngest is a three-year-old while the oldest is 94.

As of August 5, the country had tested a total of 329,123 samples for the novel coronavirus.

However, the country has lost three more people, bringing the total number of deaths to 391.

“When you wear your face mask, you slow the spread of the disease so that our health system is not overwhelmed,” Kagwe said.

Kagwe who was at Kenyatta University Teaching and Referral Hospital, where he witnessed the launch of ICU and HDU beds, urged Kenyans to follow the given rules “because the government cannot get sick, (but) you and I can. It’s not a government responsibility.”

The CS noted that two more healthcare workers had succumbed to the disease and urged counties to listen to medics.

“We have lost two healthcare workers. This is like losing soldiers in a war. We urge county governments to listen to the murmurs, concerns from healthcare workers with a view of addressing them,” he said.

Nairobi led with 376, followed by Kiambu 112, Machakos 20, and Kisumu with 16.

The CS said that Mombasa’s curve was flattening with only six cases recorded.