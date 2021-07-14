Auditor-General flags Nairobi County Assembly office leasing deal





The Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has flagged Nairobi County Assembly for spending Sh12.3 million for the lease of offices for its Member of County Assembly (MCAs).

Gathungu, in her report, says the expenditure was not supported by signed lease agreements between the county assembly and landlords.

She also flagged an additional Sh14.7 million expenditure by the county assembly towards the office-leasing scheme.

The report revealed that the assembly spent Sh570 million on goods and services in the financial year ended June 30, 2019, including Sh14.7 million on rental of produced assets.

However, an examination of records revealed that the payments were not supported by signed lease agreements between the County Assembly and the landlords.

“In the circumstances, it was not clear whether the expenditure of Sh12.3 million was a proper charge to public funds,” read in part the report.

53 of the 85 ward representatives are accommodated in rented offices.

As part of the new plan to improve the assembly’s infrastructure, the county assembly has allocated Sh1.18 billion towards the acquisition of administrative blocks for nominated members of the county assembly as well as offices for the assembly’s leadership.

Another Sh191 million will be spent on rehabilitation and construction of 30 assembly ward offices, which are said to be in dilapidated situations. This will be executed in a phased approach.